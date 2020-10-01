BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit on October 5, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET.



To access the live webcast presentation, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ziopharm Oncology:

Chris Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: 617.502.1881

E: ctaylor@ziopharm.com

LifeSci Advisors:

Mike Moyer

Managing Director

T: 617.308.4306

E: mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:

LifeSci Communications:

Patrick Bursey

T: 646.876.4932

E: pbursey@lifescicomms.com