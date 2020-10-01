New York, USA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market which reveals that the market is predicted to surpass USD 6,565.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027. This report is a meticulous report highlighting the current scenario and future forecasts of the industry. The report offers an executive summary of the market elucidating all the aspects that are likely to boost the growth rate of this industry. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals involved in the global market.

Key insights stated in the report include:

An overview of the market, including the definition, applications, and end-users.

Detailed market position, statistics, dynamics, CAGR, revenue, market shares, and future predictions.

Key market drivers, restraining factors, segments, and investment opportunities.

Current outlook of the global as well as regional market from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

An outline of leading company profiles, Porter Five Force Analysis, recent market developments and trends in different regions and countries, and top winning business strategies.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

As per the report, beneficial properties of fat-based suppositories like retention of large volumes, speedy absorption of numerous low molecular weight medicines, and the potential for absorption into the lymphatic system is acting as a major booster to the growth of the global fatty bases for suppositories market. Moreover, the significance of fat-based suppositories in drug delivery for elderly and pediatric patients is driving the demand for fat-based suppositories, thus fueling the market growth. In addition, the usage of fatty excipients in the treatment of viral infections is likely to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth. However, hesitation of patients to choose rectal drug delivery is like to obstruct the market growth to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the fatty bases for suppositories market into type.

Based on type, the report further classifies the market into:

Hard Fat

Macrogol (PEG)

Glycerol+Water

Gelatin

Cocoa Butter

Among these, the hard fat segment has grabbed the major share of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the market by garnering a revenue of $3,039.11,582.3 million by 2027; this is mainly due to certain versatile properties of this type of hard fat-based suppositories.

Regional Insights: North America Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market will Dominate

Among these, the North American region holds the largest share of the global market. The market in this region is estimated to generate a revenue of $2,410.2 million during the projected timeframe. This is mainly owing to an increase in the number of patients suffering from gynecological diseases and urology disorders in this region.



Major Market Players:

The report presents a list of global key players in the global fatty bases for suppositories market and highlights some of the strategies undertaken by these players to withstand the competition and gain a substantial position in this industry. The key players included are:



Unither

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Delpharm

ATRAL

Aenova Holding GmBH

FAMAR

LGV (Laboratories Mayoly Spindler)

Priyans Drugs

The report briefs about the various features of all the prominent players functioning in the market such as financial performance, product portfolio recent strategic moves and developments, and SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunities and threats) examination.

