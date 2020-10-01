SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire jSonar, the leader in modern database security. The acquisition will pioneer a bold new approach to securing data through all paths, including on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud and Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), delivering an integrated approach across data and applications.



The evolution of modern data architecture has worked against security professionals, making securing data more difficult at every turn. Scale and complexity of data assets have grown exponentially and security teams are faced with the difficult task of expeditiously securing diverse environments while lacking estate-wide analytics and control. Combining jSonar’s ability to quickly secure data stores no matter what kind or where they live, with Imperva’s leadership in app and data security, will spearhead a fundamentally new approach to data security to help enterprises address today’s and tomorrow’s needs.

“Enterprises have shifted focus from compliance to data security while demanding lower costs and more measurable benefits,” says Pam Murphy, CEO of Imperva. “This combination of two uniquely qualified trailblazers will signal a new approach to data security that puts an emphasis on usability and value with sustained and complete coverage for three initiatives organizations need to implement – security, compliance and privacy.”

Imperva Data Security discovers databases on the network, classifies sensitive data, detects database vulnerabilities and applies security controls to data access. jSonar’s platform simplifies the process of establishing universal security, compliance and privacy controls, enabling integration with all data repositories across any on-premises and cloud environment from within one platform, while alleviating high costs and development efforts thanks to built-in automation and data-centric playbooks.

“While data grows at an exponential rate, budgets do not. Our mission has always been to develop solutions that solve the full-range of challenges in data security in a way that is efficient, simple to achieve, and provides tangible value beyond compliance,” says Ron Bennatan, CTO and Co-founder, jSonar. “We are thrilled to join forces with Imperva, who have been ushering in a new age of data protection in order to make security available to everyone.”

Ron Bennatan - a 25 year data security veteran and founder of both jSonar and DAM provider Guardium - will join to lead the Imperva Data Security business, comprising both jSonar and Imperva data security product lines. This combination will form a large development organization dedicated to data security. Additionally, jSonar’s analytics and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform will be used throughout the Imperva solution stack.

“As data management and protection use cases continue to grow in complexity, variety, and scale, organizations increasingly have to choose between best-of-breed yet disjointed security tools and an integrated suite,” says Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst, KuppingerCole Analysts AG. “The potential of Imperva and jSonar represents a comprehensive integrated approach to securing data both through its complete life span and across a broad range of heterogeneous IT platforms, which entitles customers to get return from existing investments while gaining consolidated analytics, proactive protection and quick response capabilities.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory clearance, and is expected to close mid-October 2020.

About jSonar

jSonar helps customers solve today's complex and costly approach to database security with an all-in-one platform that rapidly delivers comprehensive security and compliance for any database system across any on-premise or cloud environment. jSonar’s software platform delivers a unified view of all database activity, unlocking high-value, actionable security analytics and delivering out-of-the box functionality for reducing and preventing database risks and operationalizing security controls. jSonar is trusted by some of the largest finance, insurance and healthcare organizations in the world to accelerate adoption of new databases, reduce costs, and move beyond compliance to achieve real data security. Learn more at www.jsonar.com.

About Imperva

Imperva is the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it. Imperva protects the data of over 6,200 customers from cyber attacks through all stages of their digital transformation. Imperva provides application and data security solutions to help organizations implement and sustain security, compliance and privacy initiatives.



