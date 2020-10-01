ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Advanced Psychiatry , a clinic providing advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that it is officially opening its doors to the public. The clinic will offer BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS ) for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).



“We are proud to announce the opening of our new clinic and the ability to offer noninvasive treatment options for patients living with depression or OCD,” said Dr. Andrew Schmale, psychiatrist at Michigan Advanced Psychiatry. “We believe it is critical, due to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental health, specifically around depression and OCD, that we are investing in clinically proven treatments like Deep TMS and ketamine to better serve our community in the Ann Arbor area.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS device noninvasively administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact depression symptoms. The treatment offers a medication-free solution, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the 20-minute sessions. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, there is evidence that response rates are higher than traditional TMS. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS since 2013 and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Michigan Advanced Psychiatry offers Deep TMS, Ketamine treatments, evaluation and medication management services. The clinic is open Monday through Friday and is located at 320 North Main St., Suite 300, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104. Patients can visit www.michiganadvancedpsychiatry.com or call (734) 436-4886 to learn more.

About Michigan Advanced Psychiatry

Established in 2020 by Dr. Andrew Schmale, Michigan Advanced Psychiatry is a mental health clinic dedicated to providing advanced treatments for mental health disorders. Dr. Schmale has remained at the forefront of psychiatry, by providing the latest evidenced-based approaches along with tried-and-true medication management. He feels the most important aspect is a sincere connection with his patients. Dedicated to providing only the best treatment for patients, the clinic offers innovative treatments, including Deep TMS and Ketamine therapy in conjunction with mental health evaluation and medication management services. More information can be found at www.michiganadvancedpsychiatry.com .

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of noninvasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com .