ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onepath , a leading provider of software, hardware, professional and managed services to small businesses, announces the completion of a year-long company rebranding effort. Effective immediately, the organization formerly known as Onepath will henceforth be known as 1Path.



1Path’s decision to rebrand has strategic as well as practical implications, and it is rooted in the organization’s desire to more clearly communicate its unique approach, scope of services and firmly held corporate values. At a high level, nothing about 1Path will change: the organization will continue to act as a full-service concierge to its clients, patiently and expertly guiding them through the litany of available technology options.

Tactically, 1Path will be deeper than ever before in terms of its product and service offerings. While continuing to focus on collaboration, unified communications, on-site and cybersecurity, data management, analytics, application management and website design/support, clients can expect new solutions around AI/ML, low code/no code and workflow automation. Many 1Path clients have already made the switch to one of the organization’s new fixed-monthly managed service plans that include unlimited help desk support, on-site engineering services, cybersecurity and data protection, and the company has redesigned its plans to meet clients’ unique compliance, data storage and workflow requirements. Whether it’s to empower a remote workforce, recover from a data breach, configure security or cabling, if it involves tech, 1Path has a solution.

And while 1Path has always been active in the communities in which it works, supporting programs such as Toys for Tots, HeroBox, Habitat for Humanity, Helping Hands Atlanta and A Child’s Place through its 501(c)3 charitable organization, Onepath Local, the rebranded organization is taking this commitment to another level. Beginning today, 1Path will donate 1% of hardware sales this quarter to nonprofits that support children and schools in underserved, underfunded communities across the country.

“Over 14-plus years, 1Path has accomplished many things,” said 1Path CEO, James Hwang. “With the support of our amazing people and partners, we’ve earned awards, completed mergers and acquisitions, served thousands of wonderful clients, and grown to become one of the leading small business-focused technology providers in the US. But at the end of the day, what matters most is how we treat each other, which is why this rebrand is really about reinforcing our core values: accountability, integrity, excellence and teamwork. These are challenging times, and many of our clients are adapting in some way, shape or form. We want to remind them that we are here to help, whether it’s with a business/technology issue or something else. When we remember that we’re all part of one big community, there’s no problem we can’t solve or a goal we can’t achieve.”

1Path is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology — from cable to cloud. Whether it’s providing highly available IT support services for a growing company, delivering performance analytics to optimize decision making, or deploying wireless on a national scale for an iconic restaurant chain, 1Path is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to small businesses throughout North America.