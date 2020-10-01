TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberon Capital Corporation (“Oberon”) is pleased to announce that Ms. Cheryl Stein has joined Oberon as Vice President Business Development. Cheryl joins Oberon with an extensive career as a fundraising professional with the last six years as the Director of Major Gifts for the Conservative Party of Canada. Backed by a wide scope of experience, deep understanding and strategic insight in the area of donor development, Cheryl’s addition to the team is a natural fit with Oberon’s specialization in the world of donation financing. As a proud resident of Montreal, Cheryl will be responsible for expanding Oberon’s business across Canada with particular focus on the Quebec region.

Cheryl holds a Master of Organizational Management & Development and a master’s certificate in Evidence Based Coaching from Fielding University in Santa Barbara, California and a Bachelor of English Literature from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

About Oberon

Oberon is a market leader in arranging Flow Through Donation Financings, having structured over $900 million in 250+ financings with over 150 issuers. Oberon works with the brokerage community to arrange for the subscription, donation and sale of flow through shares to institutional investors globally.

Flow Through Donation Financing has grown from an alternative source of exploration and development capital to an important and material source of capital for companies at the forefront of discovery and development that supports the long-term economic health of Canada’s mineral and energy resource industries.

Flow Through Donation Financing has enabled Oberon to facilitate senior Canadian philanthropists to increase and accelerate the impact of their support of registered charities across Canada. Oberon is proud to have helped our clients donate over $300 million in the past decade.

For further information, please contact :

Cheryl Stein

Vice President Business Development

514-726-6665

cheryl.stein@oberoncapcorp.com

David J. LeClaire

President

416-613-3847

david.leclaire@oberoncapcorp.com