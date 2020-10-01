BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass by LogMeIn today released findings of a new report commissioned to better understand the current state of passwords in organizations today, and how these trends are driving passwordless authentication models moving forward. The report, “From Passwords to Passwordless” was conducted in partnership with Vanson Bourne and highlights the critical need to address password problems as remote work becomes the new normal.
Released in time for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a month recognized across the globe as an opportunity to double-down on security awareness efforts, the global study provides evidence that the need to migrate from traditional passwords and the risks they pose continues to grow, and is even more apparent in a work from anywhere world. The report suggests that while passwords may not be going away completely, 92 percent of respondents believe passwordless authentication is the future of their organization.
Passwordless authentication reduces password related risks by enabling users to login to devices and applications without the need to type in a password. Technologies such as biometric authentication, single-sign-on (SSO) and federated identity streamline the user experience for employees within an organization, while still maintaining a high level of security and complete control for IT and security teams.
Key findings from the report include:
“As many organizations transition to a long-term remote work culture, giving your employees the tools and resources to be secure online in their personal lives as well as in the home office is more important now than ever,” said Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer at LogMeIn. “This report shows the continued challenge that organizations face with password security and the need for a passwordless authentication solution to enable both IT teams and employees to operate more efficiently and securely in this changing environment.”
Report Methodology
The report was commissioned by LogMeIn and fielded by independent technology market research specialist Vanson Bourne. 750 IT and security professionals were interviewed in April and May 2020, ranging from CIOs and CISOs, to IT managers and analysts. The respondents were from a variety of private and public sectors, across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore, and were from organizations with between 250 and 3,000 employees.
About LastPass
LastPass is an award-winning password manager which has helped more than 25.6 million users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 70,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com.
LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.
About LogMeIn
LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
