Columbia, MD, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense, the global market leader in cross domain and network security solutions, and Dragos, provider of the Dragos Platform, the industry’s most trusted industrial asset identification, threat detection, and response technology, today announced they are working together to help industrial and critical infrastructure organizations securely gain visibility of ICS/OT assets within a centralized platform.

Critical infrastructure operators often require network isolation to protect ICS/OT assets, however their networks need to be monitored to effectively detect and respond to cybersecurity threats as quickly as possible. To maintain the air-gapped architecture of OT networks, Owl and Dragos are teaming up to provide a secure, one-way data transfer of network traffic through a hardware-enforced data diode to the Dragos Platform for detection, and response. Learn more here.

“More companies are recognizing that digital transformation in the OT space drives the need for better cybersecurity to maintain operational safety and reliability,” said Dennis Lanahan, Head of Partnerships and OEM Sales at Owl Cyber Defense. “With the number of digital OT assets skyrocketing, visibility into operations and performance data becomes increasingly important. The combination of the Dragos Platform, to visualize, detect and monitor digital assets, with Owl’s ability to securely deliver network traffic from those assets to a remote monitoring center, will be hugely beneficial to the overall operational security of organizations in the OT space.”

“Network segmentation and threat detection are two core requirements of any effective security program,” said Matt Cowell, Senior Director of Business Development at Dragos. “By leveraging Dragos Platform with Owl data diodes, defenders of industrial control systems can be assured that they have a powerful combination of compatible technologies to quickly detect and respond to threat activities while maintaining a strong perimeter protecting critical OT assets and systems.”

Key benefits of this combined solution include:

Secure transfer ICS/OT data to the Dragos Platform for monitoring and investigation

Provide/maintain OT network isolation

In-depth ICS/OT asset and device visibility

Rapid identification and pinpointing of cyber threats

Reduced ICS/OT cybersecurity risk

Reduced threat discovery time

Decreased incident response time

Preventing catastrophic downtime

Amplifying ICS/OT resources

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain, data diode, and portable media solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data availability. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices.

About Dragos

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through their decades of experience in the US Military and Intelligence Community going head-to-head with cyber attackers who threaten the world’s industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technologies for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm enterprises with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select free technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area.

