TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, and the ISU Insurance Agency Network announced today ISU’s selection of IVANS Markets to support ISU’s proprietary Commercial Lines Placement Advisor™ (ISU CLPA) technology platform.

“The ISU CLPA’s convenience combined with IVANS Markets speed and accuracy of real-time delivery of property and casualty insurance placement transaction information gives ISU Members a Unique Competitive Advantage™ in satisfying the clients need to consistently receive the best value for its premium dollar while maximizing revenue for the ISU Member Agent utilizing ISU’s preferred partner carriers and wholesaler brokers,” according to T J Ryan III, Chief Executive of ISU Group."

“Prior to IVANS Markets, there was no automated way for our agents to search a consolidated list of insurers with appetite for a specific risk in a specific geographic area,” said Dan McCarthy, chief operating officer, ISU Insurance Agency Network. “IVANS Markets will provide an easy-to-use appetite search tool on each user’s desktop, eliminating traditional search practices such as word-of-mouth or printed appetite guides and allowing our agents to quickly find the right markets for their clients’ specific risks.”

IVANS Markets provides an online search tool that enables agents to instantly identify insurer appetite when searching for markets to submit new and renewal business. The application enables agents to reduce dependency on traditional, time-consuming methods of identifying insurer appetite, such as reviewing insurer risk guides, visiting insurer websites or relying on historical agent experience. Leveraging IVANS’ access to markets, agencies can build new business opportunities with appointed insurers and increase visibility into additional prospective insurer and MGA partners based on lines of business and products.

“In today’s digital age, agents and insurers are looking to digital technology to enable greater collaboration, increase efficiencies, and create more value for the distribution channel,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Markets aligns our agency members with current and new markets, enabling them to increase the value of their books of business through expanding market opportunities with both appointed and prospective insurers.”

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About ISU

Founded in 1979, The ISU Insurance Agency Network is committed to helping select Independent Agents retain their independence and remain in business for themselves but not by themselves. ISU’s 230 independently owned and operated Agencies employ more than 3500 professionals who produce over $6 billion in premiums representing more than 300 insurance companies nationwide. The exceptionally high quality of ISU Member Agencies and our commitment to excellence in all we do has earned the ISU brand the reputation as the Better Source of Better Business® throughout the insurance industry. ISU Members and their clients benefit from ISU’s Unique Competitive Advantage® – the strengths and resources of a national organization combined with local ownership and independence.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com