SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the nation’s largest advanced manufacturing event – composed of Automation Technology West (ATX), Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, Pacific Design & Manufacturing (D&M), PLASTEC West, and WestPack – announced the 2021 edition of the conference and exhibition – historically slated for the February timeframe – will now be held August 10-12, 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.



Backed by key stakeholders and partners, the decision to schedule the event at a later date follows careful consideration from event organizers, Informa Markets – Engineering, with the community top of mind. The 2021 edition will feature the full comprehensive program including Center Stage, Design Dome, Tech Theater, dynamic panel discussions, live demonstrations, expert speaker presentations, and more.

In the interim, Informa Markets – Engineering will bring the close-knit manufacturing community that has been carefully cultivated over decades by its industry leading brands ATX, D&M, MD&M, PLASTEC, and Quality in November for five days in a virtual setting featuring efficient networking, best-in-class education, buyer and seller sourcing, combining the power and reach of regional venues – Anaheim, Minneapolis, Montreal, and New York – the all-new digital event will span an international reach.

Virtual Engineering Week, an online event featuring an expansive conference program and expo hall hosting hundreds of virtual exhibitor booths, scheduled to take place November 30 – December 4, affords the opportunity to explore the latest innovations, schedule one-on-one meetings, see live demos, engage with live Q&As covering timely topics from 3D printing and next-gen technologies to packaging trends and sustainability at a time when industry connection and learning is of utmost importance.

“MD&M West is one of the largest shows we exhibit at and features the most qualified roster of attendees across applications; the new business we derive each year is unparalleled,” said Julia Morgenstern Abada, Marketing Communications Manager at Kyocera International, Inc. “We are excited to extend the premiere networking and education to the November and August months via the virtual and in-person offerings.”

“The support from our community to hold the 2021 event in August coupled with the excitement surrounding an introduction of a virtual platform this November is phenomenal. We are thrilled to offer another touchpoint for professionals, purchasers, and buyers to meet thousands of suppliers from globally renowned businesses at Virtual Engineering week,” said Hayley Haggarty, Group Event Director, Informa Markets – Engineering. “We understand continuous education is a key component fueling the longevity and sustained innovation of the advanced manufacturing industry and look forward to feeding the industry’s immense appetite in both a virtual and in-person setting this Winter and Fall.”

