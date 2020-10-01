BELLINGHAM, Wash. and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies, announced that Toronto-GTA-based Christopher Invidiata and his team are joining eXp Realty as a broker partner. Invidiata and its 21 agents will join the 35,000 real estate agents in the global eXp Realty network, expanding the company’s existing Canadian footprint and signalling its continued commitment to international expansion.

Invidiata, a powerhouse luxury brand known for selling high-end properties throughout Canada, was established 35 years ago by Christopher Invidiata and was previously part of the RE/MAX network. Invidiata has sold more than $4 billion in residential real estate and was named the #1 RE/MAX team in Canada more than 15 times since 2001 as well as achieving #1 team worldwide in 2007 and 2012. As leaders in the real estate industry for more than three decades, Invidiata has consistently developed and maintained cutting edge marketing strategies combined with providing the highest caliber of service to clients to achieve its phenomenal growth.

With an ethos of “No home is too large or too small to be handled with the same level of care,” the Invidiata team completed over $250 million CND in sales volume with more than180 transactions in 2019.

The agreement allows Invidiata agents to benefit from eXp Realty’s unique financial model for residential real estate sales which goes beyond just commissions to also provide revenue share and stock options, creating an opportunity for agents to invest in their futures. The partnership model also offers agents health insurance and unique marketing resources, including its cloud-based virtual environment and customized technology platform that enhances virtual training, prospecting, sales and communications for agents. As with all eXp Realty broker partners, Invidiata will continue to operate under its strong brand name.

According to Christopher Invidiata, the move to partner with eXp Realty was exactly what he was looking for to catapult his team and brand into the future of where residential real estate is headed. “I’d been working toward a model that would give our agents more benefits, increased marketing resources and, most importantly, the opportunity to have an ownership stake,” he said. “We are always looking for the next growth opportunity and innovative move to continue our success at our team, and eXp is doing exactly what I had envisioned with the added benefit of being a virtual company, completely cloud-based with no brick and mortar. This is the future of real estate, and we’re delighted to be part of eXp Realty as it blazes a path forward. This is an exciting time to be a realtor.”

Michael Valdes, President, eXp Global said Invidiata is a stellar example of the kind of visionary company eXp looks to partner with. “We’re delighted to welcome Invidiata to the eXp global network,” he said. “As a recognized leader in the real estate arena, Christopher’s expertise has made him a sought-after speaker and mentor to real estate professionals in Canada, Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Turkey and the United States. The Invidiata commitment to quality and holistic brand building, as well as its desire to leap forward into the technology-driven virtual approach to residential real estate sales, is a perfect fit with what we have to offer.”

Unlike a traditional profit-sharing model, eXp’s revenue share program is unique in that the company shares 50% of its revenue received from each transaction before expenses are removed. Agents can benefit financially from “sponsoring” new agents into eXp every time that agent closes a sale that contributes revenue to eXp. In addition, there are no franchise or brokerage fees for eXp broker partners.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA. eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 35,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com.

About Invidiata

With 35 years of success in real estate, Invidiata prides itself in understanding the needs of their clients, achieving their goals and developing long-lasting relationships. The founder, Christopher Invidiata, has been recognized as one of the most successful real estate professionals in Canada and for over 30 years recognized as one of RE/MAX’s leading residential realtors in North America while servicing the Oakville, Burlington, Mississauga and Toronto markets.

The Invidiata team's expertise and exceptional service has attracted Canada’s most influential families and earned them the #1 ranking team in Canada for over ten years and the prestigious honour of being named the #1 RE/MAX Team worldwide, multiple times. Invidiata has appeared on major media outlets, including CBC, CTV, CHCH, Breakfast Television, and The Globe and Mail. Visit http://invidiata.com

