Portland, OR, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global 3D printing ceramic market size was valued at $98.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $307.0 million by 2027, growing at CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in penetration of bio-based materials and technological advancements augment the growth of the global 3D printing ceramic market. On the other hand, high cost of raw material impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, applications offered by 3D printing ceramic in other applications would create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

Due to Covid-19 outbreak the overall sales of 3D printers has been badly impacted. Disruptions in the supply chain resulted in shortage of raw materials and decrease in demand.

However, the regulations have been eased off in several region, thereby giving a nod to the manufacturing and other firms to restart their processes.

The global 3D printing ceramic market is segment on the basis of type, form, end-users, and regions.

Based on type, the technical ceramic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global 3D printing ceramic market, and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes classic ceramic segment.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global 3D printing ceramic market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The study also involves segments including filament and liquid.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly one-third of the global 3D printing ceramic market in 2019. Furthermore, the region is expected to maintain its dominant share throughtout 2027. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report is also studied across regions including LAMEA and Europe.

The frontrunners analyzed in the report include 3D Ceram, Admatec, The Exone Company, Kwambio, Lithoz GmbH, Prodways Group, Voxeljet AG, Steinbach AG, Tethon 3D, and EnvisionTEC.

