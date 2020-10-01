Names NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, TrueCar Military’s First Brand Ambassador

TrueCar’s first-ever TrueCar Military brand marketing campaign, “Drive On,” will focus on reaching active duty military, veterans, and their families

Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer is the first brand ambassador for TrueCar Military and will be featured in the new campaign

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced today the launch of a new dedicated TrueCar Military brand marketing campaign dubbed, “Drive On,” and has partnered with NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, to be TrueCar Military’s first brand ambassador. Iwuji will be featured in the new campaign, which will help build brand awareness and brand affinity for TrueCar Military through extensive research and emotional storytelling that engages and empowers the military audience.

“We continue to commit to the growth of TrueCar Military by taking strategic steps toward developing an authentic and long-term relationship with the military community. We’re investing in this new brand marketing campaign and brand ambassadorship, partnering with a marketing agency that specializes in military marketing, and continuing our relations with organizations that focus on the military community,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “As a result, TrueCar Military has already become the fastest growing affinity-based program for TrueCar. As a dedicated multi-channel brand campaign, ‘Drive On’ will continue to raise awareness of our military car buying program and its benefits to active duty service members, veterans, and their families.”

NASCAR Driver, Naval Officer and one of NASCAR's few African Americans competing in the sport, Jesse Iwuji, was awarded NASCAR’s Diverse Driver of the Year Award in 2017 and 2018, and he brings a unique perspective as the only NASCAR driver currently racing at the national levels who has ever served in the military. In addition to being featured in the upcoming marketing materials supporting the “Drive On” campaign, Iwuji will participate in DrivenToDrive, a program TrueCar launched in 2017 that helps a veteran regain their freedom to drive by providing them a new vehicle retrofit to their needs. This year will mark the program’s fourth year and fifth vehicle giveaway. Iwuji will present a brand-new vehicle to a veteran in need during the DrivenToDrive event ahead of Veteran’s Day.

“As someone who has served this country the last 10 years in the military, I’m excited to work with a brand like TrueCar that understands the unique needs and lifestyle demands of the military community. TrueCar has exclusive benefits and incentives, while providing an easier way to navigate the complexity of car buying customized to the community,” said Jesse Iwuji NASCAR Driver, Naval Officer and TrueCar Military Ambassador. “As the first ambassador for TrueCar Military, I look forward to working with them to raise awareness of this fantastic program that can save active duty service members, veterans and their families a lot of time, stress and money.”

“Jesse embodies what TrueCar stands for as a brand with his authenticity, passion for the military community and support for diversity,” added Darrow. “We admire his strength and are proud to have him represent TrueCar Military.”

TrueCar has partnered with military marketing specialists, Refuel Agency, to launch its new brand positioning, custom persona profiles & segmentation, custom photography assets and digital, social and traditional media placements. These strategies have heightened TrueCar’s understanding of the military audience and led to a brand campaign that resonates and leans deeper into the military community’s ethos. Personalized messaging and “insider military language” has also been developed for different military subsets to connect more authentically with these audiences.

The lead theme of “Drive On” combines the military community’s toughness and determination with TrueCar brand’s values of optimism and empowerment. The campaign uses real military veterans and will showcase a series of vignettes to highlight the different subsets and diverse lifestyles in the military community while tying back to the benefits and ease of using TrueCar Military for car shopping.

TrueCar’s “Drive On” campaign went live across the U.S. on September 30, 2020. The campaign initially launched digitally and on social channels, strategically targeting military members.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

