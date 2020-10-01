|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 September 2020
|£35.92m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 September 2020
|£35.92m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,467,002
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|65.96p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|65.26p
|Ordinary share price
|47.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(28.74%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/09/2020
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|25.86%
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|19.22%
|3
|Volex Plc
|14.99%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.20%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|6.01%
|6
|Synectics Plc
|5.62%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.20%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.12%
|9
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.87%
|10
|Science in Sport Plc
|1.76%
|11
|Pennant International Group Plc
|0.83%
|12
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.59%
|Other
|4.73%
|Total
|100.00%
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM