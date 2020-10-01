Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 September 2020£35.92m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 September 2020£35.92m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,467,002 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *65.96p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *65.26p 
   
Ordinary share price 47.00p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(28.74%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/09/2020 
  
    
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets25.86% 
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)19.22% 
3Volex Plc14.99% 
4Adept Technology Group Plc 7.20% 
5Hargreaves Services Plc 6.01% 
6Synectics Plc5.62% 
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.20% 
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.12% 
9Duke Royalty Ltd2.87% 
10Science in Sport Plc1.76% 
11Pennant International Group Plc0.83% 
12Real Good Food Company Plc0.59% 
 Other4.73% 
 Total100.00% 