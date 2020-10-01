New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Application ; End User ; and, Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974369/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost involved in drug manufacturing is likely to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



On the other hand, strategic activities by the manufacturers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in the coming years.

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to the production techniques.The batch manufacturing method was traditionally followed in the pharmaceutical industry.



However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed the many primary causes such as the recall of drugs and recalls. The pharmaceutical industry has recently begun to implement the continuous manufacturing process as an option to improve and sustain manufacturing operations.

More than 300 pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing companies are established in the regions such as Missouri, Columbia, Kansas, and Manhattan.

Shortage of essential medicines and drugs is the major drawback experienced by the global healthcare sector.This shortage is resulting into additional costs as well as risk to the patients’ health.



The patients in need of medicines are failing to receive appropriate doses due to unavailability of medicines.According to the WHO Drug Information 2016, shortages of essential medicines have been reported from low, middle, and high-income countries.



Medicine shortage poses risk for patient health as a result of non-treatment, under-treatment, and possible medication errors from attempts to substitute missing medicines.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that the drug shortage occurs due to various reasons including quality problems, manufacturing inefficiency, and delays and discontinuations.



The drugs that often fall short in supply include sterile injectable and oncology/cancer treatments. The notice from manufacturers to the FDA regarding the impending or current shortages of drugs allows the FDA to work with the manufacturers over finding feasible solutions, one of which is usually ramping up the manufacturing of drugs through implementation of new and advanced systems such as continuous manufacturing.

According to a report published by The Economist Intelligence Unit Limited in 2017, the prevalence of medicine shortage has been increased in Europe.The three major factors that determine the drug shortage are manufacturing, economic, and regulatory causes.



Thus, in order to meet the rising demand for biologics and drugs, as well as to curb the lack of drug availability, pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing is a suitable solution that has to be implemented in the system.

Europe has been massively hit by the COVID-19 outbreak affecting many of its countries on a large scale.Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and France, are the major countries witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases every day.



As per data published by public sources, till March 26, Europe had an estimated 250,000 infected patients in the region.Also, the process of lockdown is expected to have a severe impact on new product launches and distributions.



For instance, Comecer is headquartered in Italy with its factories in Italy and the Netherlands. Due to the lockdown and severe spread of COVID-19, the manufacturing process is strongly affected, which, in turn is hampering the growth of the continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing market.

In terms of product, the integrated systems segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in 2019 and is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as their easy availability and accessibility as well as higher adoption of these systems compared to the semi-continuous systems. Also, the convenience of use of upright freezers has led to its dominance during 2019 and is expected to witness similar trend over the coming years.

