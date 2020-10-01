NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s fifth annual Global Food Forum will gather online on October 5, 2020.



Leaders in agribusiness, food production, consumer products, economics and government will convene to discuss how the food industry has been disrupted by the global pandemic and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as companies, markets, consumers and the industry adapt.

This new online experience will include unscripted interviews with leaders of some of the world’s most influential companies and organizations. These in-depth conversations will explore how the industry has changed and adapted during the pandemic, from consumer behavior and supply chains to investments and sustainability plans. The one-day program will also include smaller group discussions on a choice of timely topics and a networking session that will make it possible for audience members to connect with one another and gain new perspectives on critical issues.

Speakers include:

Steve Cahillane | Chairman and CEO, Kellogg Company

| Chairman and CEO, Kellogg Company Hanneke Faber | President, Foods & Refreshment, Unilever

| President, Foods & Refreshment, Unilever Mark A. Clouse | President and CEO, Campbell Soup Company

| President and CEO, Campbell Soup Company Claire Babineaux -Fontenot | CEO, Feeding America

| CEO, Feeding America Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D. | CEO and Founder, Impossible Foods

| CEO and Founder, Impossible Foods Karen Short | Managing Director, Equity Research, Barclays

| Managing Director, Equity Research, Barclays Arif Husain, Ph.D. | Chief Economist and Director of Research, Assessments & Monitoring Division, United Nations World Food Programme





A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here . Members of the press interested in attending should contact Steve Severinghaus or Jessica Mara.

Media Contacts:

Steve Severinghaus

Senior Director, Communications

steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com