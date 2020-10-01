Portland, OR, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosmetic dyes market was pegged at $437.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $610.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in need of skin care products and increased demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic products and natural food ingredients have boosted the growth of the global cosmetic dyes market. However, stringent government regulations and increased awareness of probable side-effects of chemical-based cosmetics hamper the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for organic cosmetics and consumer preference for cost-effective cosmetic products would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

With months of lockdown, international travel ban, retail business closed, the beauty, personal care, and cosmetic industries have severely affected.

Due to lack of raw materials for manufacturing cosmetic dyes and disrupted supply chain, there is a significant shortage in supply of cosmetic dyes.

However, several countries have opened saloons and personal care centers, so the market will soon be on track.

The global cosmetic dyes market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into organic dye and inorganic dye. The inorganic dye segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the organic dye segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into facial make up, nail products, eye make-up, lip products, and others. The facial make up segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the nail products segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast.

The global cosmetic dyes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The global cosmetic dyes market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Neelikon, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Dystar, Pylam, Clariant, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Goldmann Group, Koel Colours, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., and Chromatech.

