Factors such as risks associated with the invasive temperature monitoring device damage the growth of the market.



Additionally, increasing R&D activities and product launches and growing focus on remote patient monitoring are likely to fuel the growth of the patient temperature monitoring market during the forecast period.

Patient temperature monitoring deals with the keeping an eye on temperature variations in the patients.Rise in temperature in commonly observed indication during viral infection or any other critical health related condition.



Hence, it is an important aspect for disease diagnosis.There are several products available in the market as per requirement.



With the advent of technological advancements, the temperature monitoring is gradually shifting towards remote patient temperature monitoring.

Exponentially increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are generating demand for advanced systems to cope up with increasing patient population.This need will eventually drive the adoption and acceptance of remote patient monitoring in years to come.



Moreover, the emergence of products with innovative technology and intelligent algorithms is expected to offer considerable opportunity for remote patient monitoring during the forecast period.

An increasing number of product introductions that are equipped with advanced computing instructions are anticipated to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.For instance, in April 2020, ForaCare Suisse has launched Fora Autonomous Temperature Measuring Station to assist the healthcare system in fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.



The new system provides accurate readings, does not need an operator, and can measure forehead temperature remotely with non-contact technology.It features a FORA IR41 non-contact forehead thermometer that uses infrared sensors to take measurements.



In addition, the system includes an iPad with customized software displaying the measured temperature and medical-grade wheeled station for mobility.

Europe is facing a massive impact on COVID-19 outbreak due to the exponential growth of infections in the region.However, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 has considerably raised the adoption of thermometers in the region.



Many of the companies are taking constructive steps to introduce new product in Europe.Such steps are projected to drive the adoption of thermometers in the region.



Moreover, increasing awareness of temperature monitoring in the diagnostics of COVID-19 is also responsible for increased adoption of thermometers amongst general population.

Based on product, the patient temperature monitoring market is further segmented into handheld temperature monitoring devices, table-top temperature monitoring devices, invasive temperature monitoring devices, smart temperature monitoring patches, and wearable continuous monitoring sensors.The table-top temperature monitoring devices segment is further sub segmented into non-invasive vital signs monitoring devices and continuous core body temperature monitoring.



The handheld temperature monitoring devices product segment is further categorized into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, and mercury thermometers.In 2019, the handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of handheld devices due to superior patient convenience and product availability.

A few of the significant secondary sources associated with the Europe Patient temperature monitoring market report World Health Organization (WHO), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), National Health Services (NHS), Global Burden of Disease (GBD), National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE), and others.

