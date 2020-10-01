DENVER, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced the selection of Tom Atwood as the company’s Vice President of Marketing. Atwood will focus on leading demand generation, including Axcient’s marketing strategy, branding, positioning, content, community, and digital experiences. He will report to Angus Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient.



Atwood comes to Axcient with more than 20 years of experience in shaping brands, building marketing programs, and measuring success. Before joining Axcient, Atwood held several marketing roles at various advertising agencies and was also a Management Consultant at Monitor Deloitte. He recently served as Marketing Director at DockYard, a digital product development and software consultancy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Axcient team,” said Robertson. “Tom will focus on building an amazing digital experience for partners and offering expertise and guidance on how to elevate our Marketing strategy.”

To learn more about Axcient and start a free trail, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.