Irvine, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1105 Media, Inc. today announced the decision to mark November 3rd an official company holiday to allow its employees the time to vote and volunteer as a poll worker on Election Day.

All 1105 Media, Inc. offices will be closed and employees that choose to vote by mail or vote early are encouraged to use Election Day to give back to their local communities.

“We started exploring this idea in the beginning of June when the country had reached a time of unprecedented turmoil,” said Rajeev Kapur, chief executive officer of 1105 Media, Inc. “It’s important to impact all levels of government – local, state, and federal – and I felt it important to do what we could to remove any barriers to our employees participating in this human right to vote and effect change.”

In addition to designating Election Day as a company holiday, 1105 Media, Inc. has also partnered with Employees Vote and Civic Alliance to challenge other companies to do the same. Kapur hopes that by taking these actions, other business leaders will be motivated to encourage civic engagement among their employees and consumers. Additionally, there is a link to vote.org on all of 1105 Media, Inc.’s corporate and brand websites to make it easier for everyone to find poll locations, volunteer opportunities, to receive important reminders and more.

