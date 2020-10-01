BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named IT Weapons, a Division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honour the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honourees) and 2018-2017 (100 honourees) amid MSSP Alert’s continued, organic readership growth.

“Our company’s driving principle is to ensure that we are keeping our clients safe so that they can continue to focus on their core business,” said Ted Garner, President of IT Weapons. “This has been a priority even during these uncertain times, and to be honoured among the world’s best MSSPs by an industry expert like MSSP Alert is a source of great of pride; it proves that what we’re doing has been working.”

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate IT Weapons on this year’s honour,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s honourees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk and safeguard digital assets worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:



MSSP Revenue Growth: MSSP honourees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019.

Geography: Honourees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

Profits: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020.

Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks.

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019.

M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honourees have surfaced since last year’s report.

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, Amy@AfterNines.com

For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, Joe@AfterNines.com

About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates.

Twitter @ITWeapons, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

