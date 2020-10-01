PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent Number 10,735,521 entitled “IoT Network Controller / Server” and U.S. Patent Number 10,778,752 for LVN technologies entitled “System and Method for Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network for IoT.”



Both patents protect the pioneering work Senet is doing to facilitate the deployment of flexible, cost-efficient, and targeted Low Power Wide Area Network connectivity to instrument the physical world in support of the rapidly growing IoT solutions market. According to research firm IoT Analytics, LPWAN sensor-enabled devices are estimated to grow 51 percent between 2019 and 2025 and exceed 2.7 billion by 2025. IoT solutions using LPWAN connectivity span several markets with smart metering for water and gas utilities representing the largest segment, followed by supply chain logistics, asset tracking, smart cities, and buildings and infrastructure as noted by IoT Analytics in their LPWAN Market report 2019-2025.

The IoT Network Controller / Server patent is particularly strategic in challenging traditional telecommunications infrastructure and fundamental to Senet’s own cloud-based operating system designed from the ground up to support billions of IoT devices. This advanced connectivity architecture is optimized for network operators and solution providers and is being used by Senet to manage the largest public carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in the United States.



Providing first-to-market advantages over historically antiquated connectivity business models, the Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) supported by U.S. Patent Number 10,778,752, creates opportunities for organizations across the IoT ecosystem to contribute to the rapid build out of Radio Access Network (RAN) and benefit from revenue sharing based on their level of participation. Under a cooperative model, the Senet LVN delivers pervasive and unified connectivity without the need for roaming contracts, provides standardized global device activation and deployment processes, and single billing for global device connectivity.

“These significant achievements by the Senet team illustrate our long-standing commitment to delivering innovation and reducing the barriers to success for organizations across the IoT ecosystem,” said Dave Kjendal, CTO and COO at Senet. “Enabling IoT connectivity with less overhead and no boundaries offers end user customers across markets the opportunity to increase efficiencies, lower costs, and provide new and enhanced services, delivering on the promise of the Internet of Things.”

