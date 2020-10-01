Boulder, CO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Source, the leading provider of customer-focused research, data science, and consulting for utilities and cities, unveiled its new logo and website today, bringing its newly acquired companies under the E Source brand.

The new site, www.esource.com, and accompanying branding are the result of E Source’s continued evolution and expansion to better support US and Canadian utilities and cities. In 2020, E Source acquired four companies: TROVE Predictive Data Science, StrategyWise, UtiliWorks Consulting, and Excergy. These additions enhance E Source’s ability to meet clients’ most pressing needs related to data science and technology planning and implementation, enabling them to better manage their data and increase customer choice.

For more than three decades, over two-thirds of the electric, gas, and water utilities in the US and Canada have trusted E Source to provide best-practice research and analysis to help them create and implement efficiency programs with their customers in mind. Now, E Source can take its approach to the next level by incorporating sophisticated data models, predictive data science, and hands-on implementation solutions. “We’re thrilled to be able to add capabilities in grid and asset management, smart cities, and AMI because it enhances our ability to help utilities solve many of their challenges.

We’re already seeing the benefits of bringing our research, data science, and consulting teams together to deliver integrated and holistic solutions to our clients,” says Wayne Greenberg, E Source CEO. “This brand launch is the culmination of our shift to become an even stronger partner to utilities.”

With the acquisition of StrategyWise and TROVE Predictive Data Science, E Source has become a leader in utility-focused data science, predictive analytics, and machine-learning solutions. The company can now help clients with vegetation management, gas-leak prediction, storm-outage prediction, and grid investment optimization.

By bringing UtiliWorks Consulting and Excergy on board, E Source can now provide technology consulting, implementation, and optimization for utilities and cities. E Source offers assistance with planning and deploying technologies related to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), billing systems, outage management, and smart cities.

“When people think about brand, they generally think about logos, taglines, and commonly used images on the website or ad campaigns. But a brand is actually a reflection of the interactions customers have with the company through their people and products,” says Sannie Sieper, director of marketing for E Source. “Starting today, our customers will see a new logo and our website will have a new look and feel, which is a nod to our new capabilities. But perhaps even more important, they’ll continue to experience our relentless customer focus and impactful solutions.”

October 6–7, 2020, E Source will host its 33rd annual E Source Forum. The first-ever virtual Forum will feature 27 sessions across two days, focusing on four key themes that account for the challenges utilities are facing: postpandemic recovery, decarbonization, utility of the future, and serving vulnerable communities. In addition to the usual coverage of utility energy-efficiency programs, marketing, and customer experience, this year’s agenda will feature sessions on vegetation management, the benefits of AMI, and how embracing a data-driven approach can optimize operations and maintenance budgets. Due to the virtual nature of the event, E Source is inviting all utility staff to attend. Learn more at www.esource.com/forum2020.

E Source is the leading solver of problems facing electric, gas, and water utilities and cities. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking data, and consulting services to more than 300 utilities, cities, and their partners. Our guidance helps customers make data-driven decisions to strengthen their customer relationships, plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs, and further their environmental sustainability goals while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.

