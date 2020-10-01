Portland, OR, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research the global extra virgin avocado oil market was pegged at $373.0 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $527.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.40% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

High smoke point of extra virgin avocado oil, health benefits associated with it, and increasing adoption of extra virgin avocado oil in cosmetic industry drive the growth of the global extra virgin avocado oil market. On the other hand, high cost of extra virgin avocado oil and availability of alternate products restrain the market to certain extent. Nevertheless, growing adoption of avocado oil in developing countries is anticipated to create opportunities for the market players in the future.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Extra virgin avocado oil Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6301?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

The global lockdown has caused a significant gap in supply and demand of the extra virgin avocado oil. The industry is undergoing numerous challenges including supply chain disruptions that are majorly impacting manufacturing and distribution.

However, the government regulations have not much affected the essential services. In addition, the relaxations imposed on the protocols have assisted the industry in terms of continuation of business.

The global market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage and cosmetic. The food and beverage segment contributed for the largest share in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the cosmetic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6301

Based on distribution channel, the report covered segments including supermarkets/hypermarkets, beauty stores, and online store. The online store segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the supermarkets/hypermarketssegment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global extra virgin avocado oil market.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. Nevertheless, the global extra virgin avocado oil market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the report also involves regions including Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Send Me Enquire HEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6301

Major market players in the report include Avocado Oil New Zealand Ltd (Grove Avocado Oil), Bella Vado, Inc., Aceitera Mevi México SA de CV, Aconcagua Oil & Extract SA, CalPure Foods, Inc., Crofts Ltd., Mt. Kenya Fresh Avocados, Nobel Foods, Olivado Ltd., and Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/