Tampa, Florida, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To strive to be the “world’s first” at anything takes guts, uncommon expertise and the kind of innovative mindset that leads to positive change. It also doesn’t hurt if you have recognition and supporting tools from IBM. HireMatch, which is currently in its beta phase, has all of that.

This week, the company, which is the world’s first blockchain recruitment platform, received word that it is the winner of IBM’s blockchain contest to crowdsource COVID-19 solutions. HireMatch concepted a blockchain solution to help combat the impacts of back-to-work issues related to COVID-19. As the winning entry, it will receive a variety of supports from IBM to help build out and promote its solution.



Best-in-class tools. These include:



Six months of IBM Blockchain Platform SaaS

Six months IBM Cloud to build out your solution

Six months Red Hat OpenShift

Six months Red Hat CodeReady workspaces.

Joint promotion of our solution

“We are thrilled to receive not only valuable computing resources from IBM but to, as importantly, have its vote of confidence in our product. We can now advance development of our market-ready blockchain network which can be deployed securely onto any cloud,” said Armando Pantoja, co-founder and CIO, HireMatch. “This honor is especially meaningful as it allows us to play a role in supporting businesses in building effective teams in the face of a pandemic that has severely affected how workplaces function globally,” added Pantoja. “We believe in the power of the blockchain to help address challenges like those presented by COVID-19 and know it allows for creation of even more efficient processes and programs.”



HireMatch connects job finders and job seekers using the blockchain and is intent on revolutionizing the employee recruitment marketplace via its decentralized application. The blockchain's decentralized structure eliminates the instance of falsified credentials and automatically rejects sham entries to ensure fast and cost-effective hiring of the most qualified candidates via intuitive and advanced tools. Because all information is housed on a ledger across multiple locations, the platform is protected from power outages, security breaches and fraud attempts.



HireMatch gives users power to try ful tech for crowdsourcing, hiring and interviewing, according to its founders. Its agents post clients’ job openings to a broad selection of digital channels and forward only pre-qualified and verified candidates to them. Likewise, its software helps with scheduling and rating of applicants along with overall candidate management. Third-parties are even able to submit prospects directly to the applicant pool.



“The IBM recognition for HireMatch checks a huge box for us and greatly advances our recruiting platform,” added Pantoja. “We are now well ahead in our progress due to the seamless integration of our business intelligence with IBM services.”



For more information about HireMatch, go to hirematch.io. For more information about IBM’s blockchain contest, go to ibm.com/blockchain/2020.





