The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission and SUEZ have reached an agreement for a new 20-year contract to operate and maintain the City’s wastewater treatment plant and combined sewer overflow system.

Paramus, NJ, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of today, this new contract expands SUEZ’ scope of services and incorporates facility improvements that are part of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s strategic capital investment program.

As part of the agreement, SUEZ will partner with AECOM to upgrade the treatment process, improving energy efficiency, system reliability and biosolids dewatering. The contract also provides for odor control enhancements, upgrades to the plant’s electrical system, and developing plans to optimize sewer system assets.

“SUEZ fully understands the demands of the Commission to maintain compliance with environmental regulations while making critical improvements that enhance the quality of life for the City and region’s residents and businesses,” said Commissioner Daniel Rodriguez, Chairman of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission. “SUEZ is a proven, reliable operator and has provided a cost-effective and stable solution in managing our wastewater needs. We look forward to embarking on the next phase of our successful partnership.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission,” said Nadine Leslie, Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ North America. “For over 20 years, SUEZ has not only brought national and global knowledge to Springfield, but we have been an integral part of this growing community. The renewal is fully in line with the deployment of the Shaping SUEZ 2030 plan, which aims at supporting municipalities to improve both economic and environmental performance”.

The Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility is the third largest wastewater plant in New England. Serving a population of 250,000 across seven municipalities, the facility cleans, treats and discharges an average of 40 million gallons of wastewater each day.

SUEZ’ accomplishments with the Commission have included significantly reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions since 2000. SUEZ has also been a community partner with the Commission and will continue to support local non-profit organizations including the award-winning “World is Our Classroom program,” which provides students with hands-on education in science, technology, engineering and math at the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility.

