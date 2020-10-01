ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Armellini Express, the largest transporter of fresh cut flowers in the United States and a provider of truckload services for temperature-controlled shipments, to provide its in-cab solution for their fleet of trucks. ORBCOMM’s advanced solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform and information management engine for optimal fleet management.



Based in Palm City, FL, Armellini Express is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to gain complete visibility, monitoring and management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via ORBCOMM’s state-of-the-art web platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables Armellini Express to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS). ORBCOMM’s solution also helps Armellini Express improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance. With ORBCOMM’s advanced solution, Armellini Express can leverage the power of deep data insights about their trucks to enhance compliance, driver efficiency and fleet performance, while maximizing savings with better fuel efficiency and preventive maintenance.

In addition, Armellini Express is using an integration that links ORBCOMM’s data from its truck assets to the McLeod Software transportation management system. The McLeod integration facilitates workflow management and complete visibility across Armellini Express’s fleet operations, further improving productivity and enhancing communications between drivers, dispatchers and customers. Armellini Express is also focused on making its processes completely paperless by integrating their truck data into the TMT Fleet Maintenance software to further reduce operating costs by deploying their workforce more effectively, automating maintenance lifecycles, improving mechanic utilization and lowering replacement costs through increased warranty recovery dollars.

“Armellini Express has been at the forefront of new technology in the transportation industry for 75 years, and we’re pleased to provide our advanced in-cab solution to help streamline their fleet operations and improve profitability,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “ORBCOMM’s real-time monitoring and control of truck assets with deep analytics will help Armellini Express realize further improvements in their fleet’s performance, operating costs and driver behavior as their business continues to evolve.”

“ORBCOMM is the clear choice to help us upgrade our in-cab telematics solution and maximize our fleet management capabilities to take our business to the next level of efficiency, productivity and compliance,” said Jeff Jackson, Vice President of Operations for Armellini Express. “By integrating ORBCOMM’s solution with our transportation management system, we are seeing significant improvements in communications between our drivers, dispatchers and customers, which has led to better workflow management, driver behavior and customer service.”

Armellini Express has started installing ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution on their trucks and expects to complete the full deployment early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Investors: For Trade Media: Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing +1 703.433.6360 +1 613.254.5269 bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88d71c0d-a462-46f2-90d6-e49fb08ef32b