DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems has received notification that on 30 September 2020 Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 14,534 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 6.88p per share.

Following the transaction specified above Mr Sutcliffe has a beneficial holding of 517,235 Ordinary Shares representing 1.07% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



Robert Sutcliffe



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Chairman b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.88p 14,534 d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







30 September 2020 f)



Place of the transaction







AQSE

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Enquiries:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com Wrecclesham House

Wrecclesham Road

Farnham

Surrey

GU10 4PS www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



David Papworth

City & Merchant 0207 101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Note to Editors:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.