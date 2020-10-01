New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Pain Management Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Application, Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974367/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to high procedural and purchase cost of pain management device, such as its nearly impossible for the middle class to effort pain management devices.

Chronic pain is a distressing problem, which has a significant impact on society and individuals.It mainly presents as a result of an injury or a disease; however, it is a separate condition in its own right, not merely an accompanying symptom of other ailments.



Chronic pain, therefore, has both its taxonomy and medical definition.Moreover, Adults of European ancestry were included from 15 cohorts in the Cohorts for Heart and Aging Research in Genomic Epidemiology (CHARGE) consortium, and from the UK Biobank interim data release.



Chronic pain is a severe health problem in Spain. As per a research study published in 2016, 23.4% of the Spanish population suffers from chronic pain. Chronic pain is also prevalent among cancer patients, ranging from 33% to 64% according to the disease stage. Growing prevalence of cancer in Spain is likely to boost the demand for pain management devices. As per the Globocan report, 270,363 of new cases of cancer were reported and 113,584 people died of cancer in France in 2018.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal diseases, are likely to initiate the growth of pain management devices market.These diseases severely affect a person’s health by lowering immunity.



They may cause chronic pain.The diseases mentioned above most commonly occur in adults and the geriatric population.



For instance, chronic pain affects an estimated 100 million people across Europe according to the "Survey of chronic pain in Europe: prevalence, impact on daily life, and treatment.” Also, according to a report of "Prevalence of chronic pain with or without neuropathic characteristics in France using the capture-recapture method: a population-based study" 2018, a total of 63,557 and 9852 clear cases of CP and chronic neuropathic pain were captured, respectively. Estimated prevalence of CP and chronic neuropathic pain in adults ranged from 27.2%. From 1999 to 2010, drug overdose deaths due to opioid pain relievers increased tremendously, and the period is known as the first wave of the opioid epidemic. This has led to increased demand for pain management devices. Nevertheless, the aforementioned diseases are noticeably increasing among children. Cases of chronic pain are also observed among sportspersons or athletes. Incidence of chronic pain increases the dependency of a person on others for various daily tasks. Therefore, pain management is an essential step to carry out a regular daily routine. Pain management devices provide relief for longer durations and also improve their health. A wearable pain management device is easy to use and operate and it reduces the person’s dependency on others. Owing to such advantages of pain management devices, their demand is rising among patients with chronic diseases.

Based on product, the Europe pain management devices market is segmented into neuromodulation devices, ablation devices, and analgesic infusion pumps.The neuromodulation devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the ablation devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the Europe pain management devices market is segmented into neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, and others.The neuropathic pain segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The musculoskeletal pain segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the Europe pain management devices market report are World Health Organization and American Health Association, among others.

