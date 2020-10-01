LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today the addition of senior high yield professional, Denji Yiu, as the Company continues its growth plans in credit sales and trading. Mr. Yiu is returning to the markets to join Imperial’s credit sales force after he ran High Yield & Distressed Sales at GMP. Mr. Yiu will be based in New York City and will help strategically align Imperial Capital’s high yield and distressed sales professional efforts with the trading needs of its clients.



“We welcome Denji to the Imperial Capital team and know the depth of his product knowledge and experience will enhance our ability to provide value for our institutional clients,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital. “We are uniquely positioned to hire credit leaders in a constricting employment market amidst current global markets uncertainty.”

Denji Yiu joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director, Credit Sales in New York. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Yiu spent 13 years with GMP (acquired by INTL FCStone) where he was Co-Head of High Yield running High Yield & Distressed Sales and serving on the firm’s US Executive Committee. Previously, Mr. Yiu worked in the Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs in London. Mr. Yiu earned a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Montreal.

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies.

