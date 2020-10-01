Sindre Rotevatn, Senior Finance Manager and primary insider in Hexagon Composites, has today transferred the ownership of 7,000 shares in Hexagon Composites from his company Bonsens AS to him personally. The company is 100% controlled by Sindre Rotevatn.

After the transfer, Mr. Rotevatn as before holds and controls 7,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act