PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA today announced several new essential oil products and diffusers, including three new wellness programs designed to help people focus on their specific health goals. The new products were announced in September at Pursue 2020 doTERRA Global Connection, the company’s largest annual global convention, which welcomed over 80,000 virtual attendees.

“This has been a challenging year for overall emotional, mental and physical wellbeing, so our team spent a great deal of time carefully curating our new product offerings for 2020 to focus on these areas,” said Emily Wright, doTERRA founding executive, global leadership development. “We are excited about our subscription-based Wellness Programs, which deliver exactly what customers need month-to-month to keep their bodies and minds healthy and vibrant. The pre-packaged kits are a simple way to help our customers understand what doTERRA oils and products will be most efficacious for them to use.”

doTERRA’s new wellness programs deliver a set of products that have been carefully selected by doctors, scientists, and researchers. Each month for three months, customers who sign up will receive a special kit filled with all the products they need for 30 days to help target specific health goals—Immunity, Relief, and Mind and Mood. To reduce their footprint, the kits come in reusable or recyclable bags.

In addition to the new wellness programs, which are launching October 1, doTERRA also is launching the following:

Helichrysum Touch – Launching October 1 – Ideal balance of Helichrysum oil and fractionated coconut oil used to promote glowing, youthful complexion and reduce signs of aging.

LaLuz Diffuser – Launch date to be announced – Frosted glass sculptural diffuser that creates ultrasonic vibrations.

Roam Diffuser – Launch date to be announced – Wireless and portable aroma experience, made from polished ground stone and includes a built-in, rechargeable battery and charging dock.

Dawn Aroma Humidifier – Launch date to be announced – Create the ultimate level of comfort in any room, refill water and oil without removing lids or covers.

Balance Bath Bar – Launching December 1 – African black soap and sunflower oil combined with doTERRA Balance Grounding Blend.

On Guard Toothpaste (updated formula) – Launching December 1 – Fluoride-free natural whitening toothpaste combines doTERRA On Guard blend with natural ingredients to help clean, protect and whiten teeth.

On Guard Hand Wipes (singles) – Launching December 1 – Infused with the cleaning power of doTERRA On Guard essential oil and made for busy life on-the-go.

Wright added, “All of our products represent our commitment to only providing the highest quality, while ensuring that everything we do is contributing to our mission to empower through purity and bless the lives of millions around the globe.”

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

