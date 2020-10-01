Stockton, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June Lice Clinics of America franchisee Amira Purto bucked the trend of many small businesses by expanding in the face of Covid-19 as she opened a lice-treatment clinic in Stockton.

The clinic, Purto’s second, provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people dealing with head lice using an advanced medical technology called AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

Purto opened her first Lice Clinics of America clinic in Modesto in April 2019. She soon discovered that many people were driving more than an hour from Stockton to get treated, so she decided to open another clinic in Stockton to service those clients better.

“Opening another clinic in the middle of the coronavirus was a leap of faith,” says Purto. “But it was the right thing to do for our clients in the Stockton area. And we have been very pleased with the number of treatments we have been doing out of that clinic.”

One of the first clients Purto helped in June was Katie Gillet, who describes herself as a “very thankful mom.” She said she is thrilled that Purto opened a clinic nearby in Stockton. “We struggled with lice for months before finding Lice Clinics of America,” says Gillet. “They helped take care of the problem so fast and easy—no more kids mad at Mom for combing through their hair.”

Clients have given more than 150 Google reviews between the two clinics—all of them five stars. Having worked in a dental office for 20 years, with half of those as its office manager, Purto understands the importance of making patients feel comfortable.

“We strive to be as helpful as possible, and to really connect with the kids,” said Purto. “Sometimes kids get embarrassed about having lice. We tell them that everybody gets lice, that we treat just one family at a time, and that we’ll completely take care of it for them.

The AirAllé device uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs almost immediately. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than 650,000 cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.

The Stockton clinic is located at 1625 W. March Lane, Suite 202, Stockton, CA 95207, and is open seven days per week by appointment. To learn more, please visit https://liceclinicsmodesto.com.

# # #

About Lice Clinics of America

With more than 265 clinics in 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 675,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lice Clinics of America peatmanbill@gmail.com