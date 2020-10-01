NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details about its upcoming SpeakHer Mind™ event , featuring New York Times bestselling author and speaker, Luvvie Ajayi, and renowned investor, co-founder, and C-level entrepreneur, Lisa Stone. Moderated by Elisa Steele, chair of Namely's Board of Directors, the complimentary virtual event will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET.



Titled "A SpeakHer Mind Conversation with Luvvie Ajayi: Silence Serves No One," the panel discussion will consider gender equality, Black Lives Matter, and how organizations can impact change in the workplace. With today's social climate in mind, Ajayi, Stone, and Steele will explore the consequences of remaining silent on human rights and gender equality in the workplace, sharing insights and experience from their own professional backgrounds.

Andrew Persons, Product Director for Namely, commented, "At Namely, we're firmly committed to diversity, inclusion, and equity, and believe that silence is not an option. The challenges of 2020 have drawn a spotlight on these issues, and it's time that employers think about the effect on their workforce and act accordingly. This event will help illuminate the path forward, and we're excited to hear what Luvvie, Lisa, and Elisa have to say."

The SpeakHer Mind program amplifies voices that share practical and positive steps that help build workplace environments that empower women. Developed by Namely's WomenIN Employee Resource Group, the group's mission is to cultivate and nurture a community of women and advocates that support and educate one another while providing resources to the women of Namely to aid in their professional and personal development. SpeakHer Mind alumni include organizational psychologist and Wharton professor Adam Grant, global executive director of Equality Now Yasmeen Hassan, and chair of The Trevor Project Gina Muñoz.

For registration information and additional details, visit https://join.namely.com/event-diversity-in-the-workplace-0-1 .

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers mid-sized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, compliance, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 230,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

