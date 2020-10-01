NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Immunomedics , Inc. ( NASDAQ: IMMU )



A solicitation statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Gilead Sciences’ acquisition of Immunomedics, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Immunomedics will receive $88.00 for every share owned.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL )



MobileIron has agreed to be acquired by Ivanti, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MobileIron will receive $7.05 in cash for every share owned.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)



A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Southwestern Energy Company’s merger with Montage Resources Corporation. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Montage Resources will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy for every share owned. The investigation concerns whether Montage’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings ( OTCPK : SCBH )



A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Enterprise Financial Services’ acquisition of Seacoast Commerce Banc. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Seacoast Commerce will receive 0.5061 of a share of Enterprise common stock per Seacoast share owned. The investigation concerns whether Seacoast’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

