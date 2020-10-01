October 1st, 2020                        

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
August 31, 20208.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.424.506
Net* total voting rights:
15.366.513

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

