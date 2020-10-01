TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap), a growing specialty Population Health Management (PHM) company with an industry-leading Kidney Health Management (KHM) program, today announced an expansion of the company’s executive leadership team in response to a year of unprecedented growth. Eric Reimer, an Operating Partner at private equity firm Water Street, current Chairman at Unified Women's Healthcare and ELAP Solutions, former Chief Executive Officer of CareCentrix, and current co-Chairman of the Healthmap Board of Directors, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Joe Vattamattam, a Co-founder of Healthmap, will become President & Chief Financial Officer responsible for leading the organization to align its innovative product offerings with its value proposition, culminating in high performing risk-bearing programs. Andrew Wall, a Co-founder of the company, will assume the new role of Chief Innovation Officer, leading a team to drive product strategy and address new market opportunities. All three executives will continue to serve on the Board of Directors in their current positions.



“This is a watershed moment for specialty population health management and kidney health management specifically. Kidney disease is a pervasive and under-diagnosed condition, and addressing racial disparities in healthcare, especially severe for kidney disease, has rightfully become an important priority. Regulatory changes are spurring much-needed innovation, with the 21st Century Cures Act opening the door to more affordable kidney care and a wider array of benefits for thousands of people,” said Eric Reimer, Healthmap’s new Chief Executive Officer. “This convergence of events is shining a light on one of the most significant challenges facing healthcare: improving care, outcomes, experience, and costs for one of our most vulnerable and costly populations. Healthmap Solutions is uniquely ready to scale to meet these challenges head-on, and our capabilities are a differentiator. I'm excited to join the company at this important time.”

Healthmap has stepped into a leadership role within this new market dynamic. In May, the company entered into an agreement with a leading national health plan to provide KHM services for the company’s Medicare Advantage and Commercial health plan members living with kidney disease in Florida. A month later, Healthmap partnered with a large Blues health plan in the western U.S. to provide KHM services. Healthmap is in late-stage contracting with several leading health plans to implement its KHM services, amounting to tens of thousands of patients across the country. Currently, the company supports the health of 4 million lives and manages $1 billion in medical spend.

"Explosive growth in the kidney health management sector has accelerated the need for the life-altering work we do for kidney patients, and for the providers and health plans that support and care for them,” said Joe Vattamattam, President & Chief Financial Officer at Healthmap Solutions. “Eric’s successes in catapulting companies to the next level, in-depth understanding of our sector, and passion for our mission makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team. I am thrilled he is formally joining Healthmap and look forward to working with him at this exciting time for our company and the industry.”

Kidney health management is a burgeoning sector of the healthcare industry. In the U.S. more than 37 million people live with chronic kidney disease, and close to 800,000 have end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the more serious disease state which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. In 2017, Medicare alone spent a total of $120 billion on kidney care, an increase of $6 billion since 2016. Regulatory changes encouraging increased adoption of in-home dialysis and modernization of the transplant pipeline are accelerating transformation in kidney care. And starting this fall, the 21st Century Cures Act will open the door to thousands of previously ineligible ESRD patients to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (M.A.) plan with coverage effective January 1, 2021. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) projects that 63% of newly eligible ESRD patients will choose coverage under an MA plan by 2026, bringing significant costs. While only 1% of Medicare beneficiaries have ESRD, they represent 7% of Medicare spending, and an average medical loss ratio for an ESRD beneficiary is 112%.

“Innovative payment models for kidney care allowed for adoption of new technical and clinical innovations that improve care and better manage costs,” said Andrew Wall, Chief Innovation Officer. “By harnessing the best ideas, incubating new capabilities, and collaborating with our valued business partners, I am confident we can significantly improve the quality of life for those living with kidney disease. Over the coming year, enhancements to our population health models, AI, telemedicine, and data liquidity will increase choice and improve quality of life for kidney patients, encourage in-home dialysis, slow the progression of conditions, optimize patient activation, and overcome Social Determinant of Health barriers. I couldn't be more excited to be at the forefront of our industry-leading efforts."

Healthmap Solutions is a leading national provider of kidney population health management services. The company’s kidney health management expertise uses the powerful and proven combination of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to identify people living with CKD. This technology is integrated with superior clinical expertise to empower healthcare providers with actionable, data-driven, and clinically-proven insights and patient-centered care recommendations. The company's multidisciplinary Care Navigation team collaborates with the patient's healthcare providers and specialists to coordinate care and recommend medication modifications as warranted. The Care Navigation team connects with patients to provide the support and information needed for them to be empowered and engaged in their healthcare. The program results are measured and reported compared to value-based, quality, and outcome metrics, and modifications to care and treatment plans are made to optimize quality outcomes for each patient and best manage costs.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is a specialty population health management company with a specific Kidney Health Management (KHM) solution for kidney disease patients. The company serves health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions that improve the clinical care and financial performance of high-risk, high-cost kidney patient populations. The company has a rich history forged in data and analytics, having begun as a healthcare data clearinghouse, and later adding robust health analytics expertise. Today, Healthmap Solutions uses that experience to power a complex KHM program with its clinical experts. Healthmap Solutions also provides similar integrated programs across a full range of specialty population health management. For more information: healthmapsolutions.com

