Doral, FL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of October, Downtown Doral evolves its pedestrian-only activation of Main Street to offer the best option in Miami-Dade for a family-friendly, safe, and fun dining and community experience.

“We are committed to responsibly supporting our residents and businesses during these difficult times.This led us to design an engaging outdoor experience that features expanded pedestrian spaces and safe community experiences on Main Street while emphasizing health guidelines and safety regulations in an artful manner,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developer of Downtown Doral. “We partnered with Yard Hospitality Group, the team behind The Doral Yard, to curate the experience that launched in August and will continue through the fall. This new phase of the pedestrian-only activation features the opening of The Doral Yard, Bachour Restaurant and Bar, and Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Cafe.”

Currently, guests on Main Street can enjoy experiences for all comfort levels: Stop by on your family walk to take a photo in front of art installations or enjoy an al fresco evening drink or meal at a socially distanced, covered table. Seating for restaurants such as Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Gusto RistoBar and more extend into the street with creative and eclectic seating areas, as well as with amply distanced indoor tables.

A bubble art installation that illuminates with searing neon colors at night by multi-dimensional artist @Haiiileen borders one end of Main Street, while botanical displays by Little River Cooperative and Alore Event Firm enliven the outdoor dining areas. Families can take photos next to a mural by Chalk & Brush Design.

Enjoy pop-up activations and arts and cultural experiences, along with the opening of an outdoor version of The Doral Yard on Main Street with covered seating options and offerings from culinary entrepreneurs including della bowls, Paletas Morelia, Santo Dulce Churros, un pollo, Yip and The Bar at The Yard.

“We are thrilled to be able to engage with the community, albeit in a new form on Main Street,“ says The Doral Yard co-founder and CEO Della Heiman. “The Yard has always been an iterative business, and I’m proud of the way our team and our culinary entrepreneurs have pivoted and were able to collaborate with such a visionary developer to make this pedestrian activation happen.”

Bachour Restaurant and Bar, led by award-winning pastry-chef-turned-restaurateur Antonio Bachour and Bunnie Cakes Bakery and Café , Miami’s first vegan, gluten-free bakery, make their Downtown Doral debut on Main Street a little later in the month, joining the recently opened Juicy Burgers and Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, which makes treats for canine friends. All of them will have extended dining areas, as well.

Savor Doggi’s Arepas at a pop-up stand. Snap photos next to a vintage truck from The Spot Barbershop, additional murals, or the macrame art by Yelitza Barrios of Filamentos Art. Enjoy outdoor chair massages with Hand & Stone Massage.

Socially distanced events will include fitness classes with Sweat 440, yoga classes, and live music and cultural events.

Downtown Doral is working from a detailed protocol to keep guests and team members safe.

“This plan helps Downtown Doral’s restaurants expand outdoor seating in a health-conscious and mindful manner which can serve as a model for other communities to follow,” said Joel Fleitas, Director of Safety at Baptist Health South Florida. “We are proud to be able to implement our safety expertise in a way that allows the community to enjoy the amenities and services we love with more peace of mind.”

As the year progresses, Downtown Doral will continue its evolution, adding more arts and cultural experiences, live music and events, with the comfort and safety of guests and community members always the primary focus.





About Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is Miami’s premier town center, a vibrant community of culture and commerce, located at the heart of access to almost everywhere. Neighborhoods, offices, homes, an award-winning school, restaurants and shops that offer a new quality of life—totally walkable, connected, artfully designed, green and gracious. The 250-acre mixed-use development features The Shops at Downtown Doral- 70 trendy shops and restaurants; The Offices at Downtown Doral- a bustling business district with almost 1 million square feet of Class-A office space; over 5,000 luxurious residential units including 5350 Park condo tower, 5250 Park rental tower and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School- a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; Downtown Doral Charter Upper School; Doral Government Center- a LEED- certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces. Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.







About The Doral Yard

The Doral Yard a new community gathering concept created by the Yard Hospitality and Place Projects teams. Due to the current times and due to new regulations, The Doral Yard will open outdoor on Main Street in October 2020, Sundays-Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m. to curfew, with touch-free ordering via The Doral Yard app, innovative culinary offerings and safely-distanced live music and cultural events. The Hub, an indoor space with a full bar and a micro food hall, will open later in 2020. The Doral Yard will ultimately be a 20,000-square-foot space divided into three indoor/outdoor zones when it is completed in 2021: The Hub, The Backyard and an anchor restaurant. View all COVID-19 safety considerations here. Learn more at thedoralyard.com or follow @DoralYard on Facebook and Instagram.

