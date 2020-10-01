NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today that the Artisan Partners Thematic Team has been renamed the Antero Peak Group. Concurrently, the Artisan Thematic Strategy has been renamed the Antero Peak Strategy, and the Artisan Thematic Long/Short Strategy has been renamed the Antero Peak Hedge Strategy. The Antero Peak Group is led by portfolio manager Chris Smith, who joined Artisan Partners to found the team in 2016.



The team has marked many milestones in the last year, including the celebration of its three-year anniversary, the addition of exceptional talent and the expansion of its footprint with the opening of its new Denver office. In honor of these landmark events, the team has changed its name to better express its strategic vision. There will be no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or philosophy and process the team applies to the portfolios it manages.

Mr. Smith explained, “The constant pursuit of excellence is a core value of the team as we seek to grow as individuals, investors and partners to our clients. The spirit of this tenet demands that we continually iterate and evolve, and our proactive name change to the Antero Peak Group is a reflection of this core value.”

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson added, “Artisan is proud to operate a flexible business model that allows its autonomous investment teams to express their philosophical beliefs while supporting them with a high-quality, centralized infrastructure. We empower our teams to create brands that best embody their investment culture and capabilities, and the Antero Peak Group’s decision to rename itself is a testament to that.”

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

