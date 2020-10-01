New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Industrial Wearable Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; End-user Industry ; Component, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974361/?utm_source=GNW

Similarly, the rising popularity of smart wearable devices and products which through continuous monitoring and supervision of the employees yield insightful intelligence for ensuring safer and improved workplace standard is expected to be the major trend prevailing in the personnel protective industry.

Based on product, the industrial wearable market was led by the AR glasses segment.The AR-based glasses are extensively popular across various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation, and electronics.



Owing to the ability of AR glasses to furnish real-time information for critical industrial assets, machinery, and equipment, as well as their performance level seamlessly through AR technology, it has gained wide recognition in the market, which has propelled its adoption rate among various industry verticals.



The overall Europe industrial wearable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe industrial wearable market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the industrial wearable market based on all segments provided with regard to Europe.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe industrial wearable industry. Reactec Ltd., Fatigue Science, Vuzix Corporation, Blackline Safety Corp., and Workaround GmbH (ProGlove) are among the players present in the Europe industrial wearable market.

