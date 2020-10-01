DrChrono joins partners 100Plus, Acronis and Updox to discuss how technology is improving healthcare during a pandemic



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it will participate in webinars and a virtual event in October with partners 100Plus, Acronis and Updox.

“The healthcare industry is facing new and challenging issues on a daily basis since the pandemic and the more we can share and collaborate the better,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “DrChrono is proud to team up with our partners that are making a difference to help their customers stay on the cutting edge and continue to be successful.”

Upcoming Partner Webinars and Events:

100Plus - DrChrono and 100Plus will co-host a live webinar on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm PT on the topic “Remote Patient Monitoring 101.” Ryan Howard, CEO and David Sloan, Sales Director from 100Plus will discuss how to incorporate remote patient monitoring (RPM) in a medical practice. Attendees will gain a better understanding of how RPM and the devices work, how it can prevent patients from landing in the ER, and how it can be one of the largest revenue drivers for your practice.

Acronis - DrChrono’s Daniel Kivatinos has been invited to speak at the Acronis Global Cyber Virtual Summit 2020 taking place on October 19-21, 2020. Daniel will present on Tuesday, October 20th from 11:15 am - 12:00 pm ET to address the topic “The Rise of Telemedicine During the Pandemic and the Need to Simplify Cyber Protection at the Edge.” Attendees will learn how DrChrono scaled its cyber protection for its customers across medical facilities during a pandemic and high growth period. Daniel will touch on the integration of security and encryption of Protected Health Information (PHI) and how Acronis' platform helps DrChrono clients with audits.

Register for this free event at: https://acronis.events/summit2020/

Updox - DrChrono will co-host a live webinar with Updox to discuss “Path to Paperless Practice” on Wednesday, October 21st from 10:00 - 11:00 am PT. Join Katie Lachey, Vice President of Demand Generation and Tim Lytle, Manager, Inside Sales at Updox. They will discuss with attendees tried and true best practices and learn how easy Updox and DrChrono make it to take your practice paperless and how to provide a safe waiting room alternative for practices as they begin to reopen. Our presentation will include a live demonstration and Q&A session.

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

