Thursday, October 1st, 2020

PILLAR III RISK REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2020-10-01)

An amended version of the Pillar III report as of 12/31/2019 is available on our website rcibs.com under the reference “PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2019-12-31 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2020-10-01)”.

Changes versus initial release are listed below:

Correction on own funds, total capital ratio, CET1 ratio, leverage ratio initially reported to reflect the cancellation of € 300 million planned dividend in respect of 2019 results. Such decision has been announced in our press release dated April 23, 2020 and intended to comply with ECB recommendations on dividend payments.



Error corrections on tables IX-2 AE1 “Encumbered and unencumbered assets” and IX-3 AE2 “Collateral received” in page 85 and 86.

This new version cancels and replaces Pillar III report published on our website on a stand-alone basis on 30/3/2020 and integrated in our annual report published on 29/04/2020.

