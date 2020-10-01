New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Device Type ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974358/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, higher cost of implants is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Growing number of product approvals is one of the prominent factor for the growth of the Germany electrical stimulation devices during the forecast period.For instance, in December 2017, HASOMED has entered into a partnership with Ekso Bionics to launch Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) for the EksoGT Exoskeleton.



Through this partnership, HASOMED’s RehaStim2 FES that previously used for research, integrated with EksoGT exoskeleton that is now CE Marked and available for routine clinical use in Europe. Such constructive strategies are anticipated to propel the growth of the market by 2027.

The Europe electrical stimulation devices market, based on device type, is segmented into spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, gastric electrical stimulation (GES) devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices, and other devices. In 2019, the spinal cord stimulation devices segment held a larger share of the market; however, the sacral nerve stimulation devices segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the electrical stimulation devices market are the World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

