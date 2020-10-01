How to Do It Now Because It’s Not Going Away: An Expert Guide to Getting Stuff Done by Leslie Josel

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this fall from Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, How to Do It Now Because It’s Not Going Away: An Expert Guide to Getting Stuff Done teaches teens to manage their time and attention through everyday life and tough challenges alike. Written by internationally recognized academic/life coach Leslie Josel, this book motivates readers to stop procrastinating by providing them with digestible tips and tools from her sixteen plus years in the field.

Procrastination is a particularly daunting challenge for students, and while we are all wired to put things off, we also have the capacity to learn how to manage this tendency. With her signature straight-talking style, and a touch of humor and wit, Josel’s How to Do It Now Because It’s Not Going Away is full of study skills, time management tools, ways to manage digital distractions, planning tips and mood boosters.

“In all my years working with students (and their parents), procrastination continues to be the number one concern, complaint, and fear that I hear,” says Josel. “And here’s what I know. That students—for the most part—procrastinate for different reasons than adults do and their procrastination shows up differently too. So, I dug deep, interviewed tons of my students, and packed this book with real tips, real stories, and real successes (and misses) that will truly hit home.”

How to Do It Now Because It’s Not Going Away opens the door to a student’s view of procrastination and reveals what it really looks like to teach students how to get stuff done. . .now.

Advance Praise for How to Do It Now Because It’s Not Going Away:

"[D]irect, jovial, and nonjudgmental. . . . A solid purchase for high school and college collections."—School Library Journal

"Listen up, parents! With real-life examples, tons of practical tips and strategies, and a super-readable format, How to Do It Now will transform the homework situation for high school and college students alike!" —Amy McCready, author of The "Me, Me, Me" Epidemic: A Step-by-Step Guide to Raising Capable, Grateful Kids in an Over-Entitled World

“This book is the easiest and fastest way for you to learn how to help yourself. If your parents are constantly on you about school stuff, how you manage your time or things like that you'll definitely want to use this book." — Ryan Wexelblatt, LCSW (ADHD Dude)

Look inside at lernerbooks.com.

About the Author

Leslie Josel is an award-winning academic/life coach for teens and college students, who founded Order Out of Chaos to help students learn the skills they need to succeed in learning and in life. She is also an award-winning author, creator of an academic planner that helps students master time management skills, and an internationally acclaimed speaker on topics spanning from time management to raising problem solvers to procrastination. Leslie was named by Global Gurus as one of the world's Top 30 Time Management Experts for 2020.

About the Publisher

Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing books on entertainment, history, science, health, fashion, and life advice.

How to Do It Now Because It’s Not Going Away

October 2020

$37.32 Hardcover

$14.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 13 – 18+

HC: 978-1-5415-8157-9

PB: 978-1-5415-8161-6

152 Pages ● 6 x 9

To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.

