Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC: SCBH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Seacoast Commerce Banc’s agreement to be acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Seacoast Commerce Banc’s shareholders will receive 0.5061 of a share of Enterprise Financial Services’ common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MobileIron’s agreement to be acquired by Ivanti, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, MobileIron’s shareholders will receive $7.05 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mobileiron-inc.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to WPX Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Devon Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, WPX’s shareholders will receive 0.5165 of a share of Devon Energy common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wpx-energy-inc.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Standard AVB’s agreement to be acquired by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, Standard AVB’s shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-standard-avb-financial-corp.

