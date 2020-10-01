New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974356/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to the high cost and associated negative effects of device.



Negative effects such as nasal stuffiness, congestion, dryness, skin irritation from the mask, sensation of abdominal bloating, and cramping.

According to the Pan European Networks Ltd, a study was connected by health company ResMed stating that approximately 175 million Europeans have obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic condition characterized by regular pauses in breathing during sleep and associated with an increased risk of mortality. Earlier ResMed work put the total number of people with sleep apnea worldwide at a tremendous 936 million; almost ten times higher than that earlier estimation by the World Health Organization.

In Europe, the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) syndrome is an extremely common disorder, affecting at least 4% of adult males and 2% of adult females.There is the European Sleep Apnoea Database (ESADA) that reflects a network of 22 sleep disorder centers in Europe enabled by a COST action B26 program.



As per the study conducted by Medquor, leading researchers have estimated 90 million Europeans are having moderate to severe sleep apnea, indicating that they experience at least 15 breathing events an hour during sleep.

Based on the end user, the Europe continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market was segmented into hospitals and emergency health departments.The hospitals segment held the larger share of the market in 2019. However, emergency health departments is anticipated to register the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Europecontinuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) Devices market is segmented into automatic and manual. In 2019, the automatic segment held the larger share of the market and is anticipated to register the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Europe continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market included in the report are European Sleep Apnoea Database (ESADA), World Health Organization, National Center for Biotechnology Information, and Survey of Health, Ageing, and Retirement in Europe (SHARE.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001