More over the rising outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the countries in the Europe n region and the chronic cough market in the region.

The developments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry for the drugs that can treat chronic cough are likely to lead the market growth.Additionally, Chronic cough is caused due to asthma, acid reflux from the stomach, and postnasal drip.



The conditions such as infection, bronchitis, and lung diseases are also likely to lead to chronic cough.The condition of asthma is rising across the world; it is commonly seen among children and adults.



It is a significant cause of the growing health burden in the regions.For, or instance, as per the study published by the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), the UK among the countries in the region, has high asthma death rates.



It is an estimated increase in the rate of death due to an asthma attack above 20% in five years. This rising prevalence of diseases associated with chronic cough has an impact on the market in the region.

In 2019, the drug class segment accounted for a larger share of the Europe chronic cough market.Its growth is attributed to growing product developments to treat chronic cough.



Additionally, rising incidences of chronic cough likely to drive the growth of drug class segment in the Europe chronic cough market.

