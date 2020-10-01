New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Valve Type ; Alloy ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974354/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as limitations associated with the tissue-based valves damage the growth of the market.



Additionally, developing healthcare industry and growing reimbursement of the cardiac valve are likely to fuel the growth of the bovine pericardial valve market during the forecast period.

A bovine pericardial valve is also known as a bioprosthetic valve, and it is used for applications such as bio-prosthetic heart valves, dural closure, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttressing. A bovine pericardial valve is made from collagen and other metallic material or alloy, which provides strength and elasticity.

Tissue valves also known as bioprosthetic valves or biological valves, which are a parent product category of bovine pericardia valves are composed of either animal or human tissue.The tissue valves can be used in minimally invasive surgery and in open-heart surgeries.



The major advantage of tissue valves compared to mechanical valves is the avoidance of lifelong warfarin therapy to prevent the development of blood clots.Moreover, the tissue-based valves do not require long-term blood thinner therapy.



Thus, the risk of stroke or embolism will be reduced among patients preferring tissue valves to mechanical heart valves.

The bioprosthetic valves are an ideal choice for geriatric heart patients.Older people are more vulnerable to the bleeding side effects of warfarin.



They are also less likely to outlive their new valves.The tissue-based valves are preferable for patients with decreased life expectancy and with high risks of bleeding such as patients suffering from dialysis dependent kidney diseases.



Thus, the advantages offered by tissue based bioprosthetic heart valves such as bovine pericardial valves over mechanical valves are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

The dramatic spread of COVID-19 across various countries in Europe has disrupted lives, livelihood, communities as well as business across the Europe.Organizations, including the Forum and its partners, are coming together and innovating to minimize the impact on public health and to limit disruptions to economies and supply chains.



For instance, the European Cardiology Society (ESC) conducted The European Association Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (ECPAI) to study and focus on the impact of COVID-19 on various patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases as well as plans to combat the loss of the business due to the virus.

In 2019, the aortic segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.This segment is likely to witness a lucrative growth owing to increasing development in transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedures leading to progressively large number of patients undergoing the surgery.



Moreover, these surgical procedures are now been reimbursed by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) that contributes as another factor for the growth of the segment.

A few of the significant secondary sources associated with the Europe bovine pericardial valve market report NICOR (National Institute for Cardiovascular Outcomes Research), National Health Services (NHS), World Bank, World Health Federation and others.

