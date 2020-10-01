Austin, TX, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country announces Alex Rix as the new branch president.

Mr. Rix began his career in property management at Blue Mountain Community Management, where he served as president. As branch president, Mr. Rix was committed to cultivating a company culture of family spirit and teamwork that translated into exceptional service for clients and furthered client growth. In his new role at Associa Hill Country, Mr. Rix will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Alex is a dedicated leader with a passion for managing strong, effective teams,” stated Shawn Fazekas, Associa regional vice president. “His vast experience and overall strategy for client growth will help lead the team in continuing to provide one-of-a-kind management services and achieving the branch’s objectives and client goals.”

Mr. Rix graduated from Linfield University with a degree in finance.

