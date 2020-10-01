New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Diagnostic Tool ; Application ; End User ; Service ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974353/?utm_source=GNW

32 million in 2019 to US$ 574.44 million by 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS)market is primarily attributed to advancements in diagnostic imaging solutions coupled with rising number of diagnostic procedures, and increasing partnerships and collaborations are driving the adoption of radiology information systems.

The healthcare industry has always been a leader in innovation.The constant mutating of diseases and viruses makes it difficult to stay ahead of the curve.



However, with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, it continues to advance, creating new treatments and helping people live longer and healthier.Medical imaging is a vital part of medical care and treatment across the globe.



Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. For instance, as per NHS England report, in 2018, ~42.7 million imaging tests were performed in England, an increase of 1.4% than the previous year. X-ray was the most performed method with 22.9 million procedures, followed by diagnostic ultrasonography (9.51 million), CT Scan (5.15 million), and magnetic resonance imaging (3.46 million).

In 2019, the Integrated RIS segment held a considerable share of the for Europe Radiology Information Systems (RIS)market, by the product. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market by 2027 owing to rising demand for AI based application for radiology.

A few major primary and secondary sources for the Radiology Information Systems (RIS)market included US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), World Health Organization, and Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

